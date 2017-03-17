Police: 3-month-old found dead, homicide called out - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police: 3-month-old found dead, homicide called out

Police called to home on Imperial Ave. (Source: WOIO) Police called to home on Imperial Ave. (Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy.

Officers and EMS were called to a home on Olympia Ave., on the city's east side Friday morning.

Fletcher Young, in full arrest, was transported to a nearby hospital. 

There is no word yet on his cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly