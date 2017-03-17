Kent State Men's Basketball team excited to play UCLA in the NCAA Tourney

On Friday at 9:57 p.m. the Kent State Men's Basketball team will play UCLA in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be aired on truTV.

The team flew about 2,400 miles to Sacramento for their game at the Golden 1 Center. The Golden Flashes won the Mid-American Conference Tournament on March 11 to earn their spot in the dance.

"It's been a real fun journey, we worked real hard over the summer," forward Jimmy Hall said.

Hall is averaging 18.9 points a game and 10.5 rebounds a game this year for KSU. Rob Senderoff is in his 6th year as head coach for the team, during his run the Kent State has won 122 games.

"Getting to that tourney, it means so much to our school, to our fans and to our university. It's real humbling to be apart of this," Senderoff said.

This is the first time the Golden Flashes have been to the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

