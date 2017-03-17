Guilty verdict in Parma gas station murder

After less than two days of deliberations a jury found a Parma man guilty of more than a dozen charges, including aggravated murder.

Logan Sinclair could get life in prison.

The 21-year old was convicted of killing Sunoco gas station owner Robert Sposit at 5385 Pearl Road on November 28, 2015.

After giving Sinclair the money from the cash register, Sposit pulled out his own gun, shot Sinclair. When Sposit turned to tell a witness to call 911, Sinclair shot Sposit four times. Sinclair is also accused of shooting a witness and wrestling with another. He was arrested hours later hiding in a home on W. 46th Street in Parma.

Sentencing is set for April 20.

