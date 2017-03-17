Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day parade; 'It's the best one in the country'

These guys are ready for the #StPatricksDay Parade. (Source: Cleveland State)

The 175th year of the St. Patrick's Day in downtown Cleveland kicked off at 1:04 p.m. and it was a success.

Dozens of schools, business and public safety workers took park in the one-and-a-half long event.

The parade, in downtown Cleveland, started at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street. It traveled along Superior Avenue, before ending around 2:30 p.m at the intersection of Rockwell and Ontario Street.

Bagpipes playing at the parade #stpats19 pic.twitter.com/rP9HoL0dv3 — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) March 17, 2017

Happy #StPatricksDay from #UnitedWayCLE!



Enjoy the day and please be safe. pic.twitter.com/NOhtLaRhP4 — United Way Cleveland (@UnitedWayCLE) March 17, 2017

Happy #StPatricksDay

Fuel up for your day of fun with my green smoothie bowl recipe!

A ?? pre-parade snack ??‍??????? https://t.co/E7fQrUzKHf pic.twitter.com/3Yt3UpQ06R — clecavschef (@TerryGBell) March 17, 2017

Got a very special message for you... pic.twitter.com/k9eOiFuj97 — Harry Boomer (@HarryBoomer19) March 17, 2017

