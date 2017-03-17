Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day parade; 'It's the best one in the - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day parade; 'It's the best one in the country'

These guys are ready for the #StPatricksDay Parade. (Source: Cleveland State) These guys are ready for the #StPatricksDay Parade. (Source: Cleveland State)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The 175th year of the St. Patrick's Day in downtown Cleveland kicked off at 1:04 p.m. and it was a success.

Dozens of schools, business and public safety workers took park in the one-and-a-half long event.

 

The parade, in downtown Cleveland, started at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street. It traveled along Superior Avenue, before ending around 2:30 p.m at the intersection of Rockwell and Ontario Street.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly