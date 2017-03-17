Kid riding eight-foot tall unicycle at Cleveland St. Patrick's Day parade

The St. Helen Unicycle team was one of the groups to participate in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Cleveland. The group is from Newbury, Ohio.

One of the kids said it took him two weeks to learn how to ride a unicycle. As a rider gets better they have the opportunity to ride a taller unicycle.

One kids was riding a unicycle that was eight-feet tall.

At the 7:00 mark Beth talks to kids from the group.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.