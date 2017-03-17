St. Patrick's Day reminder the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead

Two of the people who attended the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Cleveland wanted to make sure everyone remembered the Cavaliers NBA Championship.

Just a St. Patrick's Day parade reminder the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead. #stpats19 pic.twitter.com/uwCuVZL75x — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) March 17, 2017

While wearing his LeBron James St. Vincent-St. Mary jersey the Cavs fan and his friend reminded everyone the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead.

Go Cavs!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.