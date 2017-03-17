Woman critical after falling off balcony in Warehouse District bar

A 20-year-old woman is in the hospital in critical condition after falling off of a balcony in the Warehouse District.

According to EMS, the victim was in downtown Cleveland on West 6th Street inside Spirits when she fell off of a balcony inside of a bar. It's unclear what she was doing and what caused her to fall.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Spirits was closed after the incident because of hazardous conditions, according to police.

The woman was transported to MetroHealth Hospital.

Investigators with the Department of Public Safety’s investigative unit were also on scene. They work for the Governor's office and investigate liquor offenses like underage drinking and expired liquor permits.

Spirits is a bar and restaurant that opened in August of 2015. It calls itself downtown Cleveland's "newest hot spot to eat, drink, and dance."

Cleveland 19 has learned this is the second incident that has happened at the bar so far this year. According to court documents, in January a bouncer from Spirits was accused of shooting a man outside of the bar. Demetrius Delmore faces two counts of felonious assault and will face a judge in court on Monday.

Investigators with the Ohio Department of Public Safety say they have issued an administrative citation to the bar after Friday's incident. But they won't say what it's for yet since it's an ongoing investigation. The citation will go to the Liquor Control Commission next.

In the meantime, Cleveland Police have launched a criminal joint investigation into Spirits.

