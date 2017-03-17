AP source: Jets meeting with free agent QB Josh McCown

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the situation says that free agent quarterback Josh McCown is meeting with the New York Jets.

The quarterback-needy Jets have just the inexperienced Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg on their roster and McCown would provide a veteran presence who could potentially start and be a mentor to the youngsters.

McCown will meet with the Jets on Friday and Saturday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the visit.

NFL Network first reported McCown's visit with New York.

McCown, who'll turn 38 on July 4, played the last two seasons with Cleveland. He played in 13 games for the Browns, throwing for 3,209 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

