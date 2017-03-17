New Cavs center Larry Sanders may get a few D-League minutes Saturday night

The Cleveland Cavaliers have assigned center Larry Sanders to the Canton Charge.

The Charge is an NBA Development League team that is exclusively owned and operated by the Cavs. Sanders will be available for Canton’s Saturday night home game against the Windy City Bulls.

He was signed March 13 by Cleveland.

He has appeared in one game for the Cavs.

