1 killed, 1 hospitalized after Summit County double shooting

There was a double shooting in Copley Township on Friday. Copley Township is just west of Akron.

Police said the incident took place Friday night on the 1300 block of Lakeland Avenue.

They said two men, associated with a woman who owned the home, exchanged gunshots near the residence.

One man is dead and the other is at an area hospital, according to authorities.

