Wellington,OH teen dead after crash in LaGrange Township

A 17-year-old Wellington, Ohio kid is dead after a fatal crash on State Route 301 in LaGrange Township.

According to a press release the incident happened around 4 p.m. on March 17. Nathanial Barrett lost control of his Acura and the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees.

Barrett was wearing his safety belt and received incapacitating injuries. He was extricated from the vehicle by a local fire department before being transported to University Hospital Elyria Medical Campus.

Alcohol and or drug use are not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.