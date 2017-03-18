Cleveland has doubts on body cameras for part-time work

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland officials say they're concerned about whether the city can afford the potential cost of requiring police officers to wear body cameras while moonlighting.

The independent monitor overseeing a court-ordered agreement between Cleveland and the U.S. Department of Justice to reform the police department has given the city an April 28 deadline to submit plans for a pilot project that could lead to some officers wearing body cameras while working off-duty jobs.

Monitor Matthew Barge is pushing to apply the camera rule to all off-duty employment in the city.

Cleveland's lead official for implementing reforms says there are concerns about the possibility of having to pay overtime to officers to upload recordings and to keep cameras fully charged before they begin their city work shifts.

