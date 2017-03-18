VIDEO: Basketball announcer gets hit in the face during the NCAA - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

VIDEO: Basketball announcer gets hit in the face during the NCAA Tournament

College basketball announcers sit courtside for games at the NCAA Tournament.

During March Madness play-by-play announcer Verne Lundquist was hit in the face by a basketball while calling the West Virginia vs. Notre Dame game.

Lundquist had a good laugh about the incident.

