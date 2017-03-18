VIDEO: Basketball announcer gets hit in the face during the NCAA Tournament

College basketball announcers sit courtside for games at the NCAA Tournament.

During March Madness play-by-play announcer Verne Lundquist was hit in the face by a basketball while calling the West Virginia vs. Notre Dame game.

Verne took a basketball off the noggin, but don’t worry, he’s still on the call. pic.twitter.com/k99S5cyEPr — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 18, 2017

Lundquist had a good laugh about the incident.

