Cleveland Metroparks ranger taken to hospital after a water rescue at Edgewater Beach

A Cleveland Metroparks ranger and another man were taken to a local hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia after a water rescue at Edgewater Beach on Saturday.

Around 1 p.m. someone called 911 to a report a man in the lake. According to CFD Spokesman Larry Gray a ranger responded and was able to get the victim and pull himself and the man up on a rock.

The ranger held on to the rock and to the victim to await rescue.

Cleveland Fire arrived and were able to rescue them both. They were taken to Metro to be treated for possible hypothermia.

