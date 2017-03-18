Video of deer chasing coyote in Elyria man's backyard

A Cleveland 19 viewer in Elyria captured video of several deer and a coyote facing off in their own backyard.

Curtis Truman posted the video on Facebook showing a coyote standing in his backyard and several deer off in the woods.

One of the deer chases the coyote around a few moments before running off. Later in the video you see two deer chasing another coyote.

"We probably were here a good fifteen minutes from the beginning of it," said Truman.

He didn't call the Division of Wildlife about the sighting but he wants to issue a warning to his neighbors.

"People here in the area aware of the fact that they are in the area and we need to be watching out for our small pets," he said.

His own dog, Addie, has been a little skittish and won't go outside unless she's with someone.

"It was an amazing sight just to see back there but then again it's probably not the best thing to have in your backyard," said Truman.

If you spot a coyote, experts say to be as big and loud as possible. Do not run or turn your back or approach.

