Newbury Local Schools not merging with West Geauga Schools

The Newbury Local Schools Board of Education voted earlier this week to end the discussion on merging with the West Geauga Local School District.

In a news release, the board of education said that Newbury residents were "extremely proud" of student accomplishments during the district's 89 year history. They also said that financial data that was provided did not show that the district would find significant savings in consolidating now.

"The Board of Education along with District administration has carefully evaluated financial data along with community input and determined it was not in the best interest of the District to continue the conversation," said Newbury Board President, Susan Arnold.

Talks about the merger were in very early stages.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.