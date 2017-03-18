Investigation shows boyfriend shoots his girlfriend's ex in Summit County

An investigation shows a boyfriend shot his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend in Summit County on Friday.

There was a double shooting in Copley Township. Copley Township is just west of Akron.

Police said the incident took place Friday night on the 1300 block of Lakeland Avenue.

They said two men, associated with a woman who owned the home, exchanged gunshots near the residence.

When officers arrived on the scene they found two gunshot victims on the front porch of the home. Both victims were from Akron.

34-year-old Thomas Sams

37-year-old Delamon Marshall

Sams suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Marshall was shot at least twice and transported to the hospital for his injuries.

The investigation indicates Sams was the ex-boyfriend of the woman of the home where the shooting took place and Marshall is the current boyfriend.

