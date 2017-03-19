Hospital official says the woman who fell off a balcony in Warehouse District bar is in critical condition

MetroHealth spokesperson Tina Adrundel said the woman who fell off of a balcony in the Warehouse District is in critical condition.

Earlier on Sunday Cleveland Police Detective Reginald Lanton said the woman had died. Police notified the media later in the day she is alive and in critical condition.

Just reached out to the owner of the bar where woman fell on St Patrick's Day, he declined to comment @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/JZO3XG58XG — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) March 19, 2017

A family member said that she remains in critical condition. He went on to describe her as being in "extremely critical condition" and said that she's currently in a coma.

He also said that this was a 'serious' fall, and that she hit one of the granite counter-tops on the first level.

CLE Fire Abatement order taped to Spirits door. Dept ordered 1st & 2nd Floor to be shut down immediately.@cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/UiyAYCiNfn — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) March 19, 2017

Patrick Potopsky owns the Brew Garden where she worked in Middleburg Heights.

Outside the bar is a message that reads 'God Bless. Stay strong, all of us are praying for you!'

Spirits, the bar she fell inside, was closed on Sunday.

According to a Cleveland Fire Abatement order, the department ordered that the first and second floor of the bar shut down immediately because of violations. According to the document, there was an 'Illegal use of second floor. Non compliant railings that are deemed unsafe. Cease use of 1st and 2nd floor immediately.'

Cleveland 19 reached out to the owner of Spirits who declined to comment on the incident.

Co workers of woman who fell inside W.6 bar post thoughtful statement. Family says she's in "extremely critical condition" @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/3kr9s7YZ3B — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) March 19, 2017

According to EMS, the victim was in downtown Cleveland on West 6th Street inside Spirits when she fell off of a balcony inside of a bar. It's unclear what she was doing and what caused her to fall.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Spirits was closed after the incident because of hazardous conditions, according to police.

The woman was transported to MetroHealth Hospital.

Investigators with the Department of Public Safety’s investigative unit were also on scene. They work for the Governor's office and investigate liquor offenses like underage drinking and expired liquor permits.

Spirits is a bar and restaurant that opened in August of 2015. It calls itself downtown Cleveland's "newest hot spot to eat, drink, and dance."

Cleveland 19 has learned this is the second incident that has happened at the bar so far this year. According to court documents, in January a bouncer from Spirits was accused of shooting a man outside of the bar. Demetrius Delmore faces two counts of felonious assault and will face a judge in court on Monday.

Investigators with the Ohio Department of Public Safety say they have issued an administrative citation to the bar after Friday's incident. But they won't say what it's for yet since it's an ongoing investigation. The citation will go to the Liquor Control Commission next.

In the meantime, Cleveland Police have launched a criminal joint investigation into Spirits.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.