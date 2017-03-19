Fans at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pay tribute to music legend Chuck Berry

The flag is flying at half staff outside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Inside, iconic Chuck Berry Songs like, "Roll over Beethoven," can be heard from every corner of the building.

Not even 24 hours earlier, the man many refer to as "the father of Rock & Roll," passed away at the age of 90.



"We were sad because now we've lost another great Rock & Roller," said Liz James, who was visiting the Rock Hall from Michigan.



Chuck Berry was the very first inductee of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Rock Hall Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Todd Mesek has had the chance to meet Berry.



"He was legendary in terms of going from town to town and playing with local musicians when he gets on stage, and, almost deliberately, would not rehearse with these guys and hide his guitar neck from them when he played and maybe switch keys or just call it a song to keep these musicians on their toes. So he was a little bit of a prankster of sorts," Mesek said.



Berry is known for classics like "Johnny B. Goode," and "No Particular Place to Go."

Fans made a point to visit Berry's exhibit at the Rock Hall, where you'll find, among other things, a very colorful orange suit, one of Berry's guitar's and a poster advertising one of his earliest performances, where his name is spelled differently because, as the story goes, Berry's father did not approve of him performing.



Chuck Berry has been to the Rock Hall at least five times over the years.



Berry was involved in fundraising for the Rock & Roll of Fame, was at the Rock Hall's groundbreaking and performed at the Rock Hall's opening.



"I used to watch him all the time on television as a kid. So it was part of your childhood? Yes it was," said Bill Dow of New York.



Berry will be remembered not only for his popular hits, but some, like John Lennon, have said that compared to other artists, he had the greatest impact on Rock & Roll.



"Often when we mourn the death of an inductee here, we don't mourn it as much as we celebrate what they left behind, and clearly Chuck Berry leaves a big legacy, a big songbook behind," added Mesek.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.