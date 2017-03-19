Cleveland Indians pitcher Cody Anderson is out for the year - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

(Source: Indians) (Source: Indians)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Indians pitcher Cody Anderson is going to miss the 2017 season. 

The Indians posted on their Twitter account he will undergo Tommy John surgery.

