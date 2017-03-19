Map of coyote population in Northeast Ohio

Photo of the scene in Elyria (Source Curtis Truman)

On Saturday Cleveland 19 posted a story about a viewer in Elyria capturing a video of several deer and a coyote facing off in his backyard.

Some viewers who commented on social media were worried about their pets playing outside.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has a map of coyote relative distribution areas in the state. The map shows Cuyahoga County is in a high coyote relative distribution area.

