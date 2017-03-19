2 men sent to the hospital after 2 shootings in Cleveland

Cleveland police said two men were sent to the hospital after two shootings in Cleveland on Sunday.

Shooting on the 8000 block of Maryland Avenue:

19-year-old victim

Transported to MetroHealth

Incident happened around 3:30 p.m.

Shooting on 3000 block of East 142nd Street:

30-year-old male victim

Shot in the face and leg

Transported to University Hospitals

Incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.