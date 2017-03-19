2 men sent to the hospital after 2 shootings in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

2 men sent to the hospital after 2 shootings in Cleveland

Photo of Maryland Avenue (Source WOIO) Photo of Maryland Avenue (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police said two men were sent to the hospital after two shootings in Cleveland on Sunday. 

Shooting on the 8000 block of Maryland Avenue:

  • 19-year-old victim
  • Transported to MetroHealth 
  • Incident happened around 3:30 p.m.

Shooting on 3000 block of East 142nd Street:

  • 30-year-old male victim
  • Shot in the face and leg
  • Transported to University Hospitals
  • Incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly