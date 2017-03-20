Is your child a picky eater? Consider a multivitamin

Doctors and nutrition experts say kids should get at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. But how many kids really do?

"It depends on their diet - especially fruits and vegetables. It is easy to recommend that children eat five servings a day of fruits and vegetables, but it is very uncommon that children eat that many fruits and vegetables, and that is where they are going to get a lot of their vitamins and minerals," says Janet Kramer, a University Hospitals Clinical Dietitian.

Kramer says, if you suspect your kids aren't getting what they need nutritionally, then you should consider a multivitamin.

"I think it really depends on a number of factors - one of them being how balanced is their diet in the first place. If they are eating a well-balanced diet, which means regularly eating foods from all of the different food groups, they probably don't need a multivitamin," added Kramer.

Multivitamins don't necessarily need to be taken every day, but should be given with food.

"You want one that covers the major vitamins - so that would be A, D & E, are the fat soluble vitamins, and then the B vitamins including folic acid and vitamin C, are the water soluble vitamins," said Kramer.

Keep in mind though, too much of a good thing could be bad. You don't want a vitamin that provides more than the recommended daily allowance of each vitamin and mineral when combined with what your child eats on a daily basis.

Be sure to keep multivitamins out of the reach of children. An overdose of some of the vitamins and minerals that are included in the multivitamin could be life-threatening.

"It could be problematic. It would throw your body out of balance if you had a mega dose of one vitamin," said Kramer.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.