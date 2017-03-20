Arraignment for Joshua Gaspar on additional charges in state trooper's death

Joshua Gaspar, the 37-year-old charged in the fatal accident that killed Ohio Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez, appeared for arraignment Monday morning.

Gaspar faces additional charges in connection to the Sept. 15th accident on I-90.

Gaspar's previous charges included two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of driving while under the influence. On March 6, he was indicted on additional charges connected to the accident. Gaspar has now been indicted on four charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of driving under the influence, two counts of tampering with records, and one count each of motor vehicle offenses, certain acts prohibited, and falsification.

Police say 48-year-old Velez was standing outside his patrol car on I-90 near the Lakewood-Cleveland line while conducting routine traffic enforcement on Sept. 15. Police say that Gaspar swerved to avoid another vehicle and fatally struck Velez.

Gaspar has a history of drug use, including heroin and methadone use. Prosecutors question whether Gaspar was impaired at the time of the accident. He also has multiple speeding charges in his driving history.

His bond was originally set for $1 million, but was lowered to $500,000 on Oct. 11. Under his current bond conditions, Gaspar is under GPS supervision, will be regularly drug tested, is not allowed to drive, and cannot leave Cuyahoga or Summit counties. He is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on March 29.

