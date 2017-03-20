Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci files to run for governor in 2018

It may not have been the worst kept secret in Ohio politics, but it’s certainly no surprise that Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci (R) is officially running for governor in 2018. Renacci made the announcement early on Monday morning.

He was first elected to the position in November 2010 and sworn into office on Jan. 5, 2011. Renacci was re-elected Nov. 6, 2012 to serve in the 113th Congress from Jan. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014. He was then re-elected for the third time on Nov. 4, 2014 to serve in the 114th Congress from Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016.

Some political observers believe Renacci’s biggest challenge will be building statewide name recognition, but he has more than a year and half to introduce himself to Ohio voters before the election.

Renacci is not a life-long politician. He spent more than 25 years building L.T.C. Management Services Inc., a business he started in Wadsworth a few years after graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He eventually owned or controlled more than 60 companies and employed 3,000 people.

The first step for Renacci into politics came when he was elected the mayor of Wadsworth in 2004. He then ran for United States Congress and some were surprised when he beat incumbent John Boccieri in 2010.

Renacci then beat another incumbent, former Rep. Betty Sutton (D), when the Ohio congressional districts were re-drawn and Renacci has since represented Ohio's 16th District, which includes portions of Cuyahoga, Summit, Medina, Portage, Stark and Wayne Counties.

Renacci is a member of the Ways and Means Committee and Budget Committee.

He is expected to have company in the race for the Republican nomination for governor. Attorney General Mike Dewine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor all may take a run at replacing Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

