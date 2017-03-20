Keystone High School junior killed in car accident

Nate Barrett-Yeager, 17, was killed in a car accident on Friday, according to the crowdfunding site YouCaring.com.

According to the website, Barrett-Yeager was a junior at Keystone High School. The site says he was "an amazing son, brother, grandson, uncle, friend, and teammate."

A message on the Keystone Local School District website was posted to express sympathies and condolences. Grief counselors were expected to be at Keystone High School on Monday.

Donations on the YouCaring.com website are being put towards assisting his family with financial burdens.

