Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson addresses lawsuit against wireless equipment bill

Cleveland's Mayor Frank G. Jackson held a press conference Monday to address a lawsuit opposing Ohio Senate Bill 331.

The lawsuit, being filed by the city of Cleveland against Ohio, is one of 80 separate suits being filed by municipalities across Ohio challenging the bill.

The bill, which goes into effect on Tuesday, attempts to prevent Cleveland and the other municipalities from regulating commercially installed wireless equipment in public places. The bill would allow commercial wireless companies to potentially place wireless cell equipment on sidewalks, streets, traffic signals, or street signs. Senate Bill 331 was also called the "Petland Bill," which features several unrelated amendments including issues of minimum wage and cockfighting.

The bill is strongly opposed by Jackson because it is a concern to local government rights, constitution authority, and control of city property, according to a press release from the mayor's office. Filers of the lawsuit said they feel the bill affects the public right of way. The municipalities would have limited ability to regulate the placement of the wireless equipment.

