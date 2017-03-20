Suspect with a child in the car takes police on a chase

Middleburg Heights Police say they chased a suspect on I-71 that ended with a crash and an arrest.

According to police, a suspect led police on a chase around midnight Sunday.

The chase begins when the driver of a Saturn left a Speedway gas station on Bagley Road. The officer turned on his overhead lights after realizing there was an active felony warrant out for the owner of the car, Timmy G. Chambers.

Headed towards Cleveland on I-71 North the driver can be seen weaving in and out of traffic.

Police say the driver then takes the West 14th Street exit but loses controls and ends up on the grassy incline. The driver, who police believes is Chambers, got out and ran.

Inside the car police are surprised to find a mother and her four-year-old child.

She told police Chambers had a gun.

Chambers, 32, was eventually caught and arrested. In addition to his felony warrant he now has several other charges including endangering children.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.