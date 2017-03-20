FBI searching for 3 suspects wanted for a Euclid bank robbery

The FBI is searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a bank robbery on March 17.

The Eaton Family Credit Union, located at 333 Babbitt Road in Euclid, was robbed by three individuals at approximately 10 A.M. on Friday. Two of the suspects were armed with semi-automatic handguns. During the robbery, one of the suspects jumped the teller's counter, according to the FBI.

The three suspects are described as black males, possibly in their teens.

Anyone with information can contact the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Euclid Police Department. A reward has been posted for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the responsible suspects.

