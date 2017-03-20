Gene Simmons played 'Johnny B. Goode' in Cleveland after learning of Chuck Berry's passing

Gene Simmons played his first ever solo show in Cleveland March 18 at The Agora and moments after learning Chuck Berry died he played the father of rock 'n' roll's "Johnny B. Goode."
Berry died March 18, 2017 at 90, police said. First responders could not revive him at his home, west of St. Louis, Mo.
"It's a very sad day today," Simmons said March 18. "One of the founding fathers of rock and roll has passed on. If it wasn't for Chuck Berry, there wouldn't have been rock and roll."
John Lennon famously made the case that Berry had more influence on the genre than any other musician.
"If you tried to give rock ‘n' roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry,'' Lennon said, adding that without Berry there would have been no Beatles.
This was the full set list from Simmon's show:
