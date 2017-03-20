Man shot and killed inside Harvard Avenue home

Cleveland police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 35-year-old man inside a home on the city's east side.

Gregory Levenshown was found inside the dining room at 12711 Harvard Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

EMS rushed Levenshown to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information, contact Cleveland police. Tips can be anonymous.

