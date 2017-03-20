Cleveland Metroparks announces free events for its centennial celebration

Cleveland Metroparks and KeyBank are teaming up to celebrate the Metroparks' 100th anniversary.

The system was founded in 1917 by native Cleveland engineer William Stinchcomb. His vision was born 100 years ago with several scattered land donations in the Rocky River Valley, which is now considered by many as some of the most scenic land in the Cleveland area. Stinchcomb vision anticipated the future population's desire for more open and public space.

The Metroparks system now includes 18 park reservations, eight lakefront parks, hundreds of miles of trails, five nature centers, and eight golf courses.

