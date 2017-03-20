Former Euclid coach pleads guilty to having sex with teen

A former Euclid middle school girl's basketball coach pled guilty Monday to having sex with a 14-year-old student.

Kevon Smith coached at Park Middle School in Euclid. He was also an educational assistant for Euclid City Schools.

Police say the assaults happened between December 2015 and September 2016.

Smith, 23, pled guilty to sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He will be sentenced on April 20.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.