Former Parma library worker pleads not guilty to stealing $118K worth of CDs and DVDs

Kelvin Shaw pleads not guilty to stealing from Parma library. (Source: WOIO)

A Parma library worker pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Kelvin Shaw is accused of stealing $118,000 worth of CDs and DVDs from the library. He was indicted on one count of theft and two counts of theft in office.

The thefts happened from 2002 until 2017 from the Snow Road library in Parma, according to the police report.

Shaw has since been fired.

Bond was set at $50,000. His next court date is March 29.

