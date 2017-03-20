Driver flees after crashing into Fairview Park home

Driver flees after crashing into Fairview home (Source: WOIO)

Police are looking for the driver who lost control and crashed into a home, just missing the homeowner.

The crash happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday at 4692 W. 228 Street.

After the accident, the driver of the Chevy SUV fled the scene.

Fairview Park police are now trying to figure out if the SUV was stolen.

