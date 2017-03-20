Berea man sentenced to 12 1/2 years for selling heroin that lead to fatal overdose

A Berea man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose last year. U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko sentenced Brandon Wagner to 150 months in prison.

Wagner, 43, was previously found guilty of distribution of heroin. Wagner sold heroin in March 2016 that resulted in the fatal overdose of a Lakewood man, according to court documents.

"The crisis we have in our communities due to heroin and fentanyl is not a problem for just the addicted," said Lakewood Police Chief Tim Malley. "The families and friends are just as intimately involved with the damage and sorrow this causes. The Lakewood Police Department will continue to investigate all of our overdose cases to hold those accountable that have participated in any way in ending someone's life. Those selling the heroin know that fatal consequences are all too likely with what they are selling, all for a few dollars. The Lakewood Police Department will continue to work with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office, and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner to hold those accountable and take them off our streets for lengthy prison sentences."

