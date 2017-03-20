Gas prices up a bit in Ohio at the official start of spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio drivers are seeing slightly higher fuel prices at the official start of spring.

The state average for a gallon of regular gas was $2.20 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up from $2.14 a week ago and about $1.93 at this time last year.

The national average was $2.29 on Monday, remaining about where it has been for the past few weeks. A year ago it was $1.98.

AAA has said gas prices fell in early March due to decreasing crude oil prices and a strong supply, but they're expected to rise this spring as refiners switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline.

