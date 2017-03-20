UPDATE: The missing Maple Heights woman has been found

UPDATE: Police report the 65-year-old woman that was reported missing on Sunday has been found.

Maple Heights Police say that Carol Goss is 5'2", 120 pounds, and she has shoulder length brown/gray hair.

She was last seen in a knee length, quilted, burgundy/brown colored coat with black boots, a beige hat and is carrying a canvas tote bag.

Police say Goss has mental health issues.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.