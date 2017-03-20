Missing elderly woman from Cuyahoga Falls FOUND

Weygandt was driving her 2016 Hyundai Elantra. Note: This is not the actual vehicle involved. (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department has canceled the Missing Adult Alert for Juanita Weygandt.

Weygandt, 75, left her Pinebrook Trail home Monday morning around 10:30 and family members were worried when she failed to return.

Police said Weygandt suffers from dementia. They did not say where she was at all day.

