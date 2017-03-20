Man arrested in child porn investigation found dead in jail cell

A 47-year-old man who was arrested during a child pornography investigation in Elyria died in his jail cell hours after his arrest.

Elyria Police detectives and investigators with the Internet Crimes against Children searched James Fitzpatrick's home on Purdue Avenue in Elyria Monday morning.

During the search, authorities found several hundred videos of teens and toddlers engaged in sexual activity with adults, according to a news release from Elyria Police Captain Christopher Costantino.

Fitzpatrick was arrested for having the videos and was taken to the police department for processing. According to police he was placed in a holding cell and was checked on every half hour.

At some point during the day, when officers checked on him, Fitzpatrick was found dead.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office and the Lorain County Coroner are investigating his death.

