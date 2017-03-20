Beloved police K-9 dies of cancer

A beloved member of the Mantua Police Department has been diagnosed with cancer. It's so aggressive, there isn't anything that can be done.

The Mantua Police K9 officer who was recently diagnosed with cancer died Monday, with his handler by his side.

K-9 Diablo was recently diagnosed with a very rare, inoperable tumor in his back. Diablo and his handler, Sergeant Joe Urso, had planned to continue working at the Crestwood Schools, until the K9 could no longer perform his job.

K-9 Diablo was certified in Narcotics and served his community for five years. Sgt. Urso was the only school resource officer with a K9 in the state.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 26th at 3 p.m. at Crestwood High School.

