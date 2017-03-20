LeBron James gifts kids with brand new Nikes (VIDEO)

LeBron James is giving, again.

The Cleveland Cavaliers MVP hosted a group of kids from Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation at Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Not only did he talk to each child, he gave every single one of them a pair of the brand new Nike Soldier 10 FlyEase, which Nike just released Monday morning.

The shoes are specifically designed to go on and off easier for athletes of all abilities.

