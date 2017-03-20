Police announce charges in Katarina Bitterman missing person case

After an investigation by Parma Police and FBI agents in Cleveland and Boston, Parma Police have charged two people in connection with the events surrounding the disappearance and eventual discovery of Katarina Bitterman, 17, at a home in Salem, Massachusetts.

Michael H. Julien, age 19, and his mother Renee M. Hanson, age 43, both of Salem, Massachusetts, were indicted Monday by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on charges of inducing panic, interference with custody, and obstructing justice.

19-year-old Michael Julien was the man police and FBI found with missing Parma teen Katarina Bitterman in Salem MA pic.twitter.com/yQ9L02dYfp — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) March 15, 2017

Bitterman was reported missing on March 4. She was found one week later on March 10 at the home of Julien and Hanson after an investigation by Parma Police detectives and FBI agents from the Cleveland Field Office determined that Bitterman was staying at their residence. FBI agents in Boston and Salem Police were notified and later found Bitterman alive and unharmed. Bitterman was taken into custody by Salem Police and held until her parents brought her back to Parma.

Investigators found that Julien and Hanson plotted together to bring Bitterman back to Salem to live with them. The investigation also showed that Hanson traveled alone to Parma on March 4 and picked up Bitterman a short distance from her home after her parents were gone. She then drove Bitterman back to her home in Salem.

In addition to the charges against Julien and Hanson, Katarina Bitterman will also be charged with inducing panic in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

Julien is currently being held in the Essex County (Massachusetts) House of Corrections. Renee M. Hanson is not in custody at this time.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.