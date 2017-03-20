Warehouse District fall investigation underway

A Cleveland Warehouse District bar remains closed after a young woman fell from a second story balcony, while police, fire and the Ohio Department of Safety look into what may have caused the incident.

The 20-year-old female remains in critical condition following the St. Patrick's day fall on West 6th Street.

Cleveland Fire Department Spokesman Larry Gray refused comment when questioned by Chief Investigator Carl Monday.

A document on the door of the Spirit Nightclub said the club had several safety code violations and was operating without an occupancy permit for the second floor. A representative for the building owner says he was unaware of any violations or lack of a permit.

Spirits' owner refused to comment to Monday, citing the ongoing investigation. Records obtained by Monday's team show the club was denied permission to use the second floor in 2013, and again in 2014.

The restaurant/bar has been open since August, 2015. No word on if, or when, it might reopen.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.