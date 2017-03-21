Firefighters battle early morning fire on Cleveland's west side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Firefighters battle early morning fire on Cleveland's west side

House fire on W. 103rd Street (Source: WOIO) House fire on W. 103rd Street (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Firefighters from Cleveland responded to a house fire in the 2000 W. 103rd Street near Madison Avenue. 

The fire was reported at approximately 4:30 A.M. Dark smoke was seen coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters believe the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly