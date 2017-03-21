Firefighters battle early morning fire on Cleveland's west side

Firefighters from Cleveland responded to a house fire in the 2000 W. 103rd Street near Madison Avenue.

The fire was reported at approximately 4:30 A.M. Dark smoke was seen coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes.

House fire on W. 103rd in Cleveland, no reported injuries, house may be abandoned @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/yIMZ4xgiwa — Devin Lamb (@DLCleveland19) March 21, 2017

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters believe the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.