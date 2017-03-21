TSA bans large carry-on electronics from 8 Middle Eastern and North African countries

The Transportation Security Administration is enforcing a temporary ban of larger carry-on electronics on non-stop flights from several Middle Eastern and North African countries to the U.S.

According to CBS News, the ban is based on "evaluated intelligence." The ban is needed because "terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation and are aggressively pursuing innovative methods to undertake their attacks," according to the TSA.

When asked about the new electronic bans, Senator Sherrod Brown said, "I'm supportive of measures that I think keep us safe."

Senator Brown also added, "I don't think the President's ban that the judges have struck down makes sense with individuals and Muslim bans. I just think that's both not very smart, and its cruel frankly, and it scares people. But, electronic kinds of issues like this on airplanes, I trust our appointed officials in homeland security to do that right and TSA to do that right."

The ban went into effect overnight, but will not be enforced until Friday, according to CBS News. The countries affected are Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. The airlines affected are Royal Jordanian, Egypt Air, Turkish Airline, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Marac, Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Etihad Airways.

The devices will now have to be placed in checked luggage. Devices that are larger than a smart phone, such as laptops, iPads, cameras, or electronic game units are included.

