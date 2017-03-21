Carjacked vehicle found hours later riddled with bullets behind high school

Cleveland police found a car shot up at John Adams High School on the city's east side Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired just after 7 A.M. When they arrived they found an abandoned, black four-door sedan. It was shot up and placed in a field behind the school.

According to police, the vehicle matches the description of a vehicle carjacked out of Lakewood at approximately 2:00 A.M. Tuesday from the 2100 block of Bunts Road. The driver of the vehicle told police his Lexus was hit from behind. When the 31-year-old man got out of his vehicle to check the damage, the occupants in the other vehicle robbed the driver's wallet and took off in his car.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was not injured. Police say there have been no arrests made.

