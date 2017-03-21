Akron man shot and killed trying to sell stolen dirt bike on social media

A fatal shooting during a buy set up thru social media Monday evening.

Akron police say a 40-year-old Akron man had his Yamaha dirt bike stolen from his Annapolis Avenue garage stolen on February 4.

The man then noticed the bike for sale on social media and made arrangements to meet the seller.

The buy was scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Danmead Avenue. The man took his wife and father-in-law, William Knight, 63, with him.

When they arrived, the 40-year-old got into an argument with Keith Johnson, the 24-year-old man trying to sell the stolen bike.

Johnson then jumped on the dirt bike and started to drive towards the 40-year-old.

That is when the father-in-law pulled out a handgun and shot Johnson in the head.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Knight is charged with involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.