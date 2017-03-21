Trubisky readies for his pro day ahead of NFL Draft

The former Mentor High School Cardinals stand-out and starting quarterback on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels football team is ready for his pro day in Chapel Hill on Tuesday to prove to teams he is worthy of a top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The stage is set and scouts are gathered. Here we go! #UNCProDay pic.twitter.com/7pJlMMSFWu — Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) March 21, 2017

Mitch Trubisky, played his high school football for the Mentor Cardinals, where he was named Ohio's Mr. Football in 2012. He graduated high school in 2013 and declared he was going to the University of North Carolina for college, where he would to play for the Tar Heels.

The big, mobile Junior quarterback shined in his most recent NCAA football season. Even though he only has 13 collegiate starts, he looked like a professional for most of the games he played in.

Mitch Trubisky airing it out late for @GoHeels.https://t.co/bEcZU7flCl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 30, 2016

Trubisky, nicknamed Mr. Biscuit, has been rumored to be a first-round pick for the Cleveland Browns at the NFL Draft. He had an impressive NFL Combine workout, and now hopes to prove he is worthy of a starting quarterback position in the NFL. When asked about the possibility of playing in his home state for the Browns, he said, "It would be fun to go back home."

“It would be fun to go back home…



Whatever team picks me, is gonna be a dream come true.” https://t.co/t5RLkHY8Pq — NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.