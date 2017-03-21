Police, family thank community for support following death of Officer David Fahey

Cleveland police lost one of their own in January. Officer David Fahey was struck and killed on Interstate 90 Jan. 24.

Fahey, 39, was was hit by a white Camry on I-90 westbound. He was putting flares on the road to divert traffic from another deadly crash in Rocky River when he was struck.

The Cleveland Police Department and Fahey's family thanked everyone for their support during the difficult time.

"I want to thank all of those who sent their condolences to both our police family and David's family," said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

The chief said the family and police department received thousands of cards, emails, letters, email and momentos.

He also thanked the community.

"You were guys were great. You came out to David's ceremony, supported his family, supported our law enforcement family, and we can't thank you enough. I want to ask that you continue to pray for all of our officers and their families as we continue to get through this trying time," said Chief Williams.

Officer Fahey's family said the response from the community was overwhelming, especially on the day of the funeral.

"Given that it was such a cold day to see the young children with mittens on and scarves and hats, and just the respect that they showed to this fallen officer was overwhelming to our family," said his stepfather, Mark Ketterer.

Fahey, a U.S. NAVY veteran, was assigned to CPD's First District. He was a member of the Cleveland Police Academy's 133rd class. He and 45 other graduates took the oath of office in January 2015.

The same day as the crash, Israel Alvarez was arrested. The Lorain man was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit skip.

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.